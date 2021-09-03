Jill Townsend hits buzzer beater to lift Gonzaga over BYU in the WCC Championship

It was quite literally a gutsy performance by the Zags after multiple members of the team came down with the stomach flu on Monday.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women only scored 13 points in the first half and at one point in the second half trailed by 13, but were able to overcome both obstacles to defeat BYU 43-42 in the WCC Championship on Tuesday.

Okanogan native Jill Townsend hit the game winner as time expired to lift the Zags over the Cougars.

On Monday, several Gonzaga players and staff members, including Townsend, came down with the stomach flu. Townsend did not start in Gonzaga's game against BYU, and her only basket in the game came on the game winner.

Starters Cierra Walker and LeeAnne Wirth were also affected by the bug. Wirth never entered the game for the Bulldogs.

It was an antithesis of a pretty game for the Zags, who were clearly affected by their stomach issues as they shot 29% from the field.