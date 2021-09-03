Gonzaga men breeze past Saint Mary's in WCC semis

The Zags will play the winner of BYU and Pepperdine in the WCC Championship on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS — From the tip to the final buzzer, there was never a doubt in Gonzaga's 78-55 win over Saint Mary's in the WCC semis on Monday.

All five of Gonzaga's starters shot in double figures against the Gaels, including Drew Timme who went 7-of-8 in the first half for 15 points. Timme ended 8-of-11 for 18 points, while teammates Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs both finished 7-of-9 for 16 and 15 points, respectively. Corey Kispert added 14, while Andrew Nembhard had 10. Timme also led the Bulldogs in rebounds with eight and assists with four.

The Zags shot an impressive 64% in the first half. They also scored 52 points in the paint overall compared to Saint Mary's 34.

Gonzaga also got it done on defense, holding Saint Mary's leading scorer Logan Johnson to 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting.