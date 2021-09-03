Gonzaga women's basketball team struck by stomach flu

Several starters did not appear in the team's starting lineup in the WCC Championship. However, some did enter the game later.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women's basketball team can't have a huge affinity for Las Vegas.

Two years ago, the team lost Jill Townsend and Laura Stockton to season-ending injuries in the WCC semis, then Lisa Fortier's brother passed away during the WCC Championship the next day.

Last year, the team was upset by Portland in the WCC semis.

This year, they now have been hit with the stomach flu. Jill Townsend, LeeAnne Wirth, and Cierra Walker all did not start in the WCC Championship against BYU. However, Townsend and Walker were able to enter the game later in the first quarter.

The program said in an official statement that the team's stomach flu is not in any way related to COVID-19.

Several staff members were also affected.