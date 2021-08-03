Gonzaga women advance to WCC Championship

They'll look to win their first WCC Tournament Championship since 2018 on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women defeated Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament semifinals 72-62 on Monday.

The Zags hadn't played in nine days when they took the court and it certainly showed in the first half, but in the second half they turned it up and were able to overcome multiple Santa Clara efforts to get back into the contest.

Jill Townsend led the team with 14, Cierra Walker was right behind with 13, WCC Co-Player of the Year Jenn Wirth had 12, and Kayleigh Truong had 10.

Overall, the Bulldogs dominated the rebounding battle, out-rebounding the Broncos 39-23.