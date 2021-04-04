Gonzaga vs. UCLA live updates: Joel Ayayi scores first 7 points for Gonzaga in Final Four

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins are going head-to-head in the Final Four on KREM 2. Follow along for live updates and big moments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball is two wins away from a national title.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are facing off against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Saturday. Fans can watch the game at 5:47 p.m. PT on KREM 2.

Follow along below for live updates and big moments from the matchup against Gonzaga and UCLA.

Final Four headlines:

Aaron Cook came in for Gonzaga out of a timeout and has already had two quality possessions.

Aaron Cook came in out of the timeout and already has had two quality possessions. A layup and then a sweet pass to Joel Ayayi for the and one. All the sudden Zags up by a point. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 4, 2021

UCLA has 19 points to Gonzaga's 15 points.

All the momentum feels like it's in UCLA's direction right now, but the Zags are just down four. We'll see how this plays out. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 4, 2021

Joel Ayayi has scored the first 7 points for Gonzaga as UCLA leads 12-11.

Joel Ayayi scores the first 7pts for Gonzaga 🔥@ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/ex13UOpAiC — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021

The energy among students in McCarthey Athletic Center was palpable as the Gonzaga men's basketball players were announced ahead of the game.

Drew Timme is feeling pumped for the matchup against UCLA.

Drew Timme literally just skipped over to Mark Few to give him a chest bump 😂 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 4, 2021