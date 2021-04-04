x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga vs. UCLA live updates: Joel Ayayi scores first 7 points for Gonzaga in Final Four

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins are going head-to-head in the Final Four on KREM 2. Follow along for live updates and big moments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball is two wins away from a national title. 

The No. 1 Bulldogs are facing off against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Saturday. Fans can watch the game at 5:47 p.m. PT on KREM 2.

Follow along below for live updates and big moments from the matchup against Gonzaga and UCLA.

Final Four headlines:

What to know for Gonzaga's Final Four game against UCLA

Woodward places friendly bet against L.A. mayor ahead of GU vs. UCLA Final Four game 

Kispert, Timme claim Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame awards

Jimmy Kimmel reignites 'feud' with GU over school's existence

Spokane police ramp up presence for Final Four

Aaron Cook came in for Gonzaga out of a timeout and has already had two quality possessions. 

UCLA has 19 points to Gonzaga's 15 points.

Joel Ayayi has scored the first 7 points for Gonzaga as UCLA leads 12-11.

The energy among students in McCarthey Athletic Center was palpable as the Gonzaga men's basketball players were announced ahead of the game. 

Drew Timme is feeling pumped for the matchup against UCLA.

It's almost time for tip-off! Students are back in Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center for a game watch.

Related Articles