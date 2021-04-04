Gonzaga vs. UCLA live updates: Joel Ayayi scores first 7 points for Gonzaga in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball is two wins away from a national title.
The No. 1 Bulldogs are facing off against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Saturday. Fans can watch the game at 5:47 p.m. PT on KREM 2.
Follow along below for live updates and big moments from the matchup against Gonzaga and UCLA.
Final Four headlines:
Aaron Cook came in for Gonzaga out of a timeout and has already had two quality possessions.
UCLA has 19 points to Gonzaga's 15 points.
Joel Ayayi has scored the first 7 points for Gonzaga as UCLA leads 12-11.
The energy among students in McCarthey Athletic Center was palpable as the Gonzaga men's basketball players were announced ahead of the game.
Drew Timme is feeling pumped for the matchup against UCLA.
It's almost time for tip-off! Students are back in Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center for a game watch.