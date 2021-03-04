Spokane Mayor Woodward places friendly bet against L.A. Mayor ahead of Gonzaga Final Four game

Both cities have a lot riding on the outcome of the Final Four matchup between Gonzaga and UCLA Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is so confident in the Bulldogs that she raised a friendly bet against Mayor of Spokane Eric Garcetti.

In a tweet, Woodward tagged Garcetti in a post where she declared that the mayor with the losing team will have to wear a mask from the winning team. The rules also state that there will have to be proof in the form of a picture on Twitter.

"We look forward to seeing Mayor Garcetti in Gonzaga blue," Woodward said in the tweet.

"You're on," Garcetti agreed to the wager in a response on Twitter.

This isn't the first friendly wager placed on a Gonzaga game during the tournament.

Before Gonzaga played Creighton in the Sweet 16, Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, S.J., said on Twitter that he would send a case of famous Omaha Steaks to Spokane if the Zags won.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh agreed and offered a crate of Washington Apples and a case of wine if Gonzaga lost.

"I am IN! I accept your challenge have a case of FABULOUS wine and a box of Washington Gala Apples that says the Bulldogs ultimately prevail," McCulloh responded to Hendrickson’s tweet.

Dear @CreightonPres: I am IN!! I accept your challenge & have a case of FABULOUS wine + a box of Gala Apples that says @ZagMBB ultimately prevails against the mighty @BluejayMBB at the @marchmadness Sweet Sixteen! A @JesuitColleges matchup for the ages!! @GonzagaBulldogs #GoZags pic.twitter.com/WT6BHkmj5r — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 24, 2021

Watch the game on Saturday to find out if we'll see Eric Garcetti in navy and red or Nadine Woodward in blue and gold.