Spokane Mayor Woodward places friendly bet against L.A. Mayor ahead of Gonzaga Final Four game

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is so confident in the Bulldogs that she raised a friendly bet against Mayor of Spokane Eric Garcetti.
In a tweet, Woodward tagged Garcetti in a post where she declared that the mayor with the losing team will have to wear a mask from the winning team. The rules also state that there will have to be proof in the form of a picture on Twitter.
"We look forward to seeing Mayor Garcetti in Gonzaga blue," Woodward said in the tweet.
"You're on," Garcetti agreed to the wager in a response on Twitter.
This isn't the first friendly wager placed on a Gonzaga game during the tournament.
Before Gonzaga played Creighton in the Sweet 16, Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, S.J., said on Twitter that he would send a case of famous Omaha Steaks to Spokane if the Zags won.
Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh agreed and offered a crate of Washington Apples and a case of wine if Gonzaga lost.
"I am IN! I accept your challenge have a case of FABULOUS wine and a box of Washington Gala Apples that says the Bulldogs ultimately prevail," McCulloh responded to Hendrickson’s tweet.
Watch the game on Saturday to find out if we'll see Eric Garcetti in navy and red or Nadine Woodward in blue and gold.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 5:34 p.m. The game will be televised on KREM.