Gonzaga's Mark Few claims two national Coach of the Year awards

Few was awarded the Naismith and National Association of Basketball Coaches Coach of the Year honors on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few claimed two national Coach of the Year awards on Friday.

He was awarded Naismith Coach of the Year and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Coach of the Year. This comes a day after Few finished runner-up to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for the Associated Press Coach of the Year award.

This is the second year he has won both the Naismith and NABC Coach of the Year award. He won both awards in 2017 when Gonzaga last made a Final Four and national championship appearance.

Few has led the Bulldogs to an undefeated 30-0 season so far. They have won 29 of those 30 games by double digits. Of those double digits wins, 27 have come in a row, which is an NCAA record.

He became the winningest coach by percentage in D-I college basketball history thanks to a bump in wins from his team's so far perfect season.