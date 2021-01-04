Gonzaga head coach Mark Few finishes runner-up for AP Coach of the Year

Mark Few received 16 of the 63 votes for the award, while Juwan Howard of Michigan received 35.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few finished runner-up to Juwan Howard for Associated Press Coach of the Year Award on Thursday.

Few received 16 of the 63 votes for the award, while Juwan received 35. Nate Oats and Scott Drew also received five votes apiece.

Howard is in his second year at Michigan and led the Wolverines to the Elite Eight before falling to UCLA. They finished the season ranked #4 with a 19-3 record.

Few has led the Bulldogs to an undefeated 30-0 season so far. He is looking to capture the school's first national title. If the Zags win the title, they would be just the ninth team ever to become undefeated champions.

Gonzaga would become the first since Indiana in 1976 to do so. No team has accomplished this feat since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.