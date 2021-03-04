Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Drew Timme claim Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame awards

Kispert won the Julius Erving Award given to the nation's best small forward. Timme won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation's best power forward.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball forwards Corey Kispert and Drew Timme were presented national awards by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kispert won the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the nation's best small forward. Timme won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation's best power forward.

Kispert averaged 18.9 points per game and five rebounds per game. Timme averaged 19 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Both players were selected to the Wooden All-American team, in which 10 players were selected nationally. They both were Associated Press All-American selections. Kispert made the first team and Timme made the second team.

On Friday, both were named to the CBS Sports All-American first team, too.

The two nationally recognized players will hope to lead Gonzaga to another national championship appearance.