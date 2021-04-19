Former Zag Oumar Ballo transfers to Arizona

Ballo was recruited by Tommy Lloyd to Gonzaga so the move makes a lot of sense.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and has found a new home in familiar waters.

Ballo announced in his Instagram Monday night that he is transferring to Arizona, where former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd is now the head coach.

This move makes sense, as Lloyd was Ballo's main recruiter to Gonzaga.

Ballo was in Gonzaga's rotation to start the year, but didn't see consistent playing time after the end of January. He injured his thumb at the end of January which sidelined him for a few weeks, but did fully recover. However, his playing time did not.

"First of all, I want to thank Gonzaga staff for giving me the opportunity to study and play basketball at the highest level of competition," said Ballo in an Instagram post. "Secondly, I want thank the Spokane community for their support during this amazing season. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates that I can call brothers and mentors for making these two years an amazing experience that I’ll live with for the rest of my life. I’m so thankful for spending this journey with every single one of you."

