Suggs, Holmgren mark historic day for Gonzaga men's basketball

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a big day for Gonzaga basketball fans.

First, the nation’s number one recruit in the Class of 2021, Chet Holmgren, committed to GU. Then, just a few hours later, Jalen Suggs announced that he is moving on to the NBA. Suggs became the program’s second-ever one and done player and Holmgren became the program’s highest rated recruit.

"Pretty much as soon as they came into the door, and I knew they had interest in me, I had interest as well," Holmgren said about Gonzaga.

And pretty much ever since then it’s been a perfect match.

"It’s a pretty perfect fit. The way they play in space and play with pace-- I don’t want to end up being bogged down and stuck in the half court stuff. I want to get out and run. Get out and play fast. It’s definitely a more NBA type style of play which I want to learn and be able to excel at," said Holmgren of Gonzaga's offense.

Suggs was also at Chet’s announcement today as they went to high school together.

Suggs gave rave reviews for his former teammate.

"He’s going to play hard. He’s going to play his heart out. There’s nothing that he won’t leave on the floor, and they’re going to love that out there. I can’t wait to see him just go flourish. I know he’s going to love Gonzaga, I know the Kennel’s going to embrace him with open arms, and I can’t wait to see him over there next year," said Suggs.

Jalen’s NBA announcement came a few hours after Chet’s ceremony, so Chet was asked at his press conference if he was doing any lobbying for his old teammate to once again be his teammate in Spokane.

"As much as I’ve enjoyed playing with him in the past, and want to in the future, he has a really big opportunity in front of him, and I don’t think I would let him turn that down," said Chet of Jalen's NBA dreams.

Now, we know Jalen is gone, but he leaves a Gonzaga legend and a Zag for life.