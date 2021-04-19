Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs declares for the NBA Draft

Suggs announced on his Twitter on Monday that he's going pro.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball guard Jalen Suggs announced via Twitter on Monday he is going pro and has declared for the NBA Draft.

The freshman averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Suggs is expected to be a top five NBA Draft pick. At the time of his commitment to Gonzaga, he was the highest ranked recruit to ever commit to the school.

He was selected as a Wooden All-American and to the Associated Press All-America second team.

Suggs will forever be remembered by Gonzaga fans for his near halfcourt buzzer beater in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament against UCLA.

He set a career high in points with 27 against Iowa this past season, in which he made seven three-pointers. He almost had a triple double in three games against Pacific, Santa Clara and USC, but came up just short in all of them.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29.