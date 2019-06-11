SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Cathcart, Lori Kinnear, and Karen Stratton are ahead in their respective Spokane City Council races after the first ballot count.

Cathcart received 4,122 votes (52.86 percent) so far. His opponent, Tim Benn, received 3,414 votes (43.78 percent). The race is currently too close to call.

In District 2, Kinnear received 9,914 votes (67.34 percent) in the first count, with Tony Kiepe receiving 4,737 (32.18 percent) on Tuesday night. Kinnear, the incumbent, is projected to win the race.

The race for a seat in Spokane's District 3 is tight, the incumbent Stratton has 6,783 votes (51.15 percent) so far, compared to challenger Andy Rathbun's 6,382 votes (48.13 percent). This race is too close to call.

District 1 represents northeast Spokane, District 2 represents south Spokane, and District 3 covers northwest Spokane.

The next ballot count is estimated for Wednesday, Nov. 6. The election will be officially called by the county on Nov. 26, with additional ballot counts happening up until that day.

RELATED: Cindy Wendle leads Breean Beggs in Spokane City Council President race after first count

RELATED: Ben Stuckart concedes Spokane mayor's race to Nadine Woodward

RELATED: Spokane income tax ban, open negotiations measures projected to pass

RELATED: Live election coverage for Spokane, Washington, North Idaho

For a full list of election results in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, visit the KREM Election page.