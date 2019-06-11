SPOKANE, Wash. — The first ballot count for the 2019 Spokane General Election is expected shortly as the city decides who will be the next mayor, city council president and city councilors.

In the Spokane mayoral race, Ben Stuckart conceded to Nadine Woodward right after the first election results came in.

Woodward is leading Stuckart 20,263 votes to 18,432 votes with about 34,000 ballots left to count in Spokane County as of 8:15 p.m.

In the Spokane city council president race, Cindy Wendle leads Breann Beggs by a thin margin of 19,156 votes to 18,372 votes. The race has not yet been called.

Proposition 2, which would keep the city of Spokane from imposing income tax on residents, is projected to pass.

