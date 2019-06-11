SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Cindy Wendle leads Breean Beggs by VOTE DIFFERENCE in the Spokane City Council President race after the first round of ballot counts on Tuesday night,

Wendle received 19,156 votes, or 50.83 percent of votes counted so far. Beggs has received 18,372 votes, or 48.75 percent, so far.

The Spokane County Elections Office has counted 37,528 votes so far in the Spokane City Council President race, with an estimated 34,000 ballots left to count. Some of these ballots could include voters outside of the city that don't vote for the Spokane City Council.

The next ballot count is estimated for Wednesday, Nov. 6. The election will be finalized on Nov. 26, with additional counts taking place in the days and weeks after Election Night.

Neither candidate has conceded so far.

