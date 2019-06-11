SPOKANE, Wash. — The two City of Spokane Propositions on the ballot are currently projected to pass.

City of Spokane Proposition No. 1 requires all collective bargaining negotiations with unions, such as the police and firefighter's unions, to be open to the public. The public must also be notified of the meetings and copies of all contracts must be made available on the City of Spokane website.

The "Yes" side for Prop No. 1 received 27,293 (78.15 percent) to the "No" side's 8,188 votes (21.85 percent) in the first ballot count.

The other proposition, City of Spokane Proposition No. 2, changes the Spokane city Charter to prohibit the implementation of an income tax on wages, salaries, investments, sales and "any other income source."

The "Yes" side for Prop No. 2 received 27,182 votes (72.79 percent), while the "No" side received 10,161 votes (27.21 percent) on the first ballot count.

RELATED: Ben Stuckart concedes Spokane mayor's race to Nadine Woodward

RELATED: Live election coverage for Spokane, Washington, North Idaho

RELATED: Cindy Wendle leads Breean Beggs in Spokane City Council President race after first count

RELATED: Cathcart, Stratton ahead in Spokane City Council races; Kinnear projected to win