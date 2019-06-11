SPOKANE, Wash. — Current Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart has conceded the Spokane mayor's race to Nadine Woodward after the first ballot count on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

"Nadine has won," Stuckart said in front of his supporters.

Nadine Woodward leads the Spokane mayoral race over Ben Stuckart after the first ballot count, receiving 52.06 percent of the votes to Stuckart's 47.35 percent.

So far, 39,388 votes have been counted in the mayor's race, with Woodward receiving 20,263 votes compared to 18,432 votes for Stuckart.

The next ballot count will come out on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The Spokane County Election's Office estimates that there are still 34,000 ballots left to count, but this could include ballots from voters outside the city of Spokane.

The election will not be made official until Nov. 26, with additional ballot counts happening up until that date.

For a full list of results for races in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, visit the KREM Election page.

