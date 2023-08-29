SpokAnimal donating food, supplies to pet owners impacted by wildfires

Starting Tuesday, any pet owner impacted by the Gray Fire or Oregon Road Fire can come to the SpokAnimal Resource Center and pick up supplies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal is offering free pet food and supplies to local pet owners who have been impacted by the recent wildfires.

Starting Tuesday, any pet owner impacted by the Gray Fire or Oregon Road Fire can come to the SpokAnimal Resource Center and pick up supplies they need for their furry friends. They have plenty of dog and cat food, as well as limited amounts of pet toys, supplies and other items.

“We’re hoping to reach pet owners displaced by the fires such as those now living with family or friends, in temporary accommodations, or even those that returned to damaged homes. Our local community has done an incredible job donating goods, and we’ve gotten outstanding support from national animal welfare foundations too. Now we’re working to get these items to the folks that need them,” said Dori Peck, the executive director of SpokAnimal.

SpokAnimal received 42 pallets of Purina dog and cat food from Greater Good Charities on Tuesday. The Seattle-based foundation and Petco Love are also providing shipments of horse harnesses, buckets, lead ropes, pet blankets, collars, leashes, cat litter scoops, pet food dishes and cat trees.

Peck said SpokAnimal is also working to figure out how they can help pet owners personally.

“Petco Love, PetSmart Charities and the ASPCA have all made disaster-response financial grant opportunities available to SpokAnimal," she said. "We’re currently determining what requests will have the greatest benefit for local pets and their people, both now and in the longer term.”

Anyone in need of pet food or pet supplies is encouraged to visit the Resource Center located at 715 N. Crestline and the Red Cross Emergency Center located at Spokane Falls Community College.

