Over $300k raised to support wildfire victims in Spokane County | Help 2 Northwest

During our 3-hour telethon, hundreds of people donated, calling in and giving generously to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 News wants to thank everyone who donated to our Help 2 Northwest campaign for the victims of the devastating wildfires Medical Lake and Elk, Wash. With your help and the help of our community partners, we raised more than $300,000 for people in our community.

During our 3-hour telethon, hundreds of people donated, calling in and giving generously to the local chapter of the American Red Cross. Local businesses and individuals have stepped up all week and continued the donations. The money will stay local, helping families impacted by the wildfires and preparing the Red Cross to help future disaster victims.

You all gave so much to help your community; we here at KREM 2 are grateful.

While our fundraiser has ended, we know so many other organizations will need help to continue the recovery process in Medical Lake and Elk. KREM 2 will continue to partner with organizations to support our friends and neighbors.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV | Search Spokane News from KREM in the Apple store, or follow this link.