Here's what radio chatter sounded like as the Gray, Oregon Road wildfires sparked

KREM 2 obtained audio files of police scanner traffic from the day two destructive wildfires sparked in Spokane County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Newly obtained audio files are giving Spokane County residents a glimpse into what happened after officials learned of two large and, soon to be, destructive wildfires.

KREM 2 obtained audio files of police scanner traffic from the day the Gray Fire in Medical Lake and the Oregon Road Fire near Elk sparked. The two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.

Our team spent all day Tuesday combing through the audio to get an idea of what first responders were dealing with in those initial hours.

Use the player below to listen:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.