Latest Details | Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.

KREM 2 is continuing to track the fires as crews work to contain them. You can find the most up to date information on evacuations, containment and more below:

GRAY FIRE

The Gray Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 near Gray Road in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and southeast through Medical Lake and across I-90. The fire prompted a town-wide evacuation for Medical Lake and multiple surrounding areas.

Fast facts

Location: Medical Lake, Wash.

Medical Lake, Wash. Approximate size: 10,014 acres

10,014 acres Containment: 10%

10% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Fatalities: 1

1 Structures destroyed: 185 (estimated)

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

S Wolfe Rd

W Lorene Dr

S Robinette Dr

East of I-90

South of Salnave Rd

West of S Granite Lake Rd

North of W Baker Rd

East of S Gray Rd

South of W Hallett Rd

West of S Mabel Rd/S Soda Rd/S Andrus Rd

North of W Jensen Rd until the western end then North of W Baker Road

All of the City of Medical Lake

The community of Four Lakes

The areas of Clear Lake, Silver Lake, and Granite Lake

Community along W Aero Rd

Level 2 (Get Set!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of W Baker Rd

East of S Ritchey Rd

North of W Cameron Rd

West of Graham Rd - Granite Lake on the East

Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West

I90 on the South

Drumheller around the current Level 3 to Baker and Cameron

Evacuation centers

Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Large animals can be taken to the Spokane Fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.

OREGON ROAD FIRE

The Oregon Road Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 on E. Oregon Road in Elk. The fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and resources from all over Washington state have arrived to combat the blaze.

Fast facts

Location: Elk, Wash.

Elk, Wash. Approximate size: 10,142 acres

10,142 acres Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Fatalities: 1

1 Structures destroyed: Over 80 (estimated)

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of Spokane/Pend Oreille County line

East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd

North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd

South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations

North to Milan Elk

South to Chattaroy

West to Newport Hwy

East to Elk-Chattaroy

Madison Road on the West

Spokane County Border on the North

Jackson Road on the East

Bridges Road on the South

Pend Oreille Co evacuations: Level 3 (GO NOW!)

Jefferson Rd, Thomson Rd

Last mile of Spring Valley Rd

Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Elmers Loop

Country Homes Roads

Evacuation centers

A Red Cross shelter is available at Riverside High School at 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, WA.

Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.

