Some evacuation areas downgraded to Level 2 for Gray Fire in Medical Lake

Spokane County officials downgraded the evacuation levels during Tuesday's update at 4 p.m., bringing more evacuees back to their properties in Medical Lake.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Spokane County officials downgraded some Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations to Level 2 (GET SET!) for the Gray Fire in Medical Lake.

This development means more evacuees can now return to their properties in certain areas of Medical Lake. Effective immediately, all areas within the perimeter of the Gray Fire will now be under a Level 2 evacuation notice.

Updated evacuation levels for the #GrayFire for August 22, 2023. Posted by Northeast Washington Fire Information on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are still in place for a very specific area near Silver Lake, where 25-30 structures currently remain. That area includes:

West of Silver Lake

South to the end of Greenfield Ln

West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond

1/4 mile North of Lakehurst/Lakeview

Level 2 (GET SET!) evacuations are now in place for the following areas, according to Spokane County Emergency Management:

Salnave on the West.

I90 and Granite Lake Rd on the East

Baker Rd on the South

Campbell, Lake St, Medical Lake Four Lakes on the North

Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations are in place for:

Gray Rd, Wood Rd, and I90 on the West to Salnave.

Granite Lake Rd on the East

Cameron on the South to Baker.

All Level 1 downgrades from yesterday on the North side of Medical Lake remain.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach says 259 structures could not have power restored to them, meaning they were likely destroyed. It hasn't been confirmed if any of those structures are primary residences, such as houses.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said that all missing people have been accounted for in both the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire in Elk.

At this time, the Gray Fire has burned 10,014 acres and is 25% contained. An estimated 185 structures have been destroyed. One person is confirmed dead.

