Silver Lake Bible Camp recovering from Gray Fire | Inland Northbest

The Silver Lake Bible Camp suffered wildfire damage from the Gray Fire, thankfully some of the camp is still standing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the devastating wildfires that have taken place in Medical Lake and Elk, one bible camp is already looking ahead to their future.

Thankfully camp wasn't in session when the bible camp suffered wildfire damage. Camp officials say, they look forward to rebuilding the best summer camp on earth.

