Silver Lake Bible Camp recovering from Gray Fire | Inland Northbest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the devastating wildfires that have taken place in Medical Lake and Elk, one bible camp is already looking ahead to their future.
Thankfully camp wasn't in session when the bible camp suffered wildfire damage. Camp officials say, they look forward to rebuilding the best summer camp on earth.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.