Level 1 and 3 evacuations in place for Baird Springs Fire burning in Grant County

The fire is currently estimated at 900 acres and growing. State fire assistance has been mobilized. Crescent Bar Luxury Homes is under Level 3 evacuations as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Leave Now!) and Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations are in place throughout areas of Grant County due to a wildfire.

The following areas are under a Level 3 evacuation notice, meaning residents need to leave right now:

Road 12 Northwest and Road West Northwest near Quincy

Road 11.2 Northwest and Road U Northwest near Trinidad and Crescent

Crescent Bar Road

Level 1 evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Baird Springs Road south of Road West Northwest near Quincy

A shelter-in-place notice is also in place for Crescent Bay.

At this time, state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Baird Springs Fire. That fire reportedly started around 2:30 p.m. and is estimated to be 900 acres and growing. It is burning sage brush and crops, threatening homes, orchards and a processing warehouse. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman told KREM 2 the city of Quincy isn't being impacted at this time.

A Red Cross emergency shelter will open at Quincy Middle School at 7:00 p.m. That school is located at 16 6th Ave. SE in Quincy. Assistance at the shelter will include food, cots and other urgent needs, according to the American Red Cross.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.