Level 2 evacuations issued for fast moving brush fire near Marcus

The Steven's County Emergency Management said there are Level 2 evacuations for a five mile radius around the 1500 block of Pingston Creek Road.

MARCUS, Wash — There are Level 2 evacuations for a fire burning near near Marcus in Stevens County.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the fire's burning in the area of the 1500 block of Pingston Creek road.

Level 2 means be ready to leave at a moments notice.

According to SCSO, this is a fast moving brush fire is burning near Marcus, Washington.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire's moving east.

DNR has multiple air and ground crews fighting the blaze. They estimate the fire's burned about five acres.