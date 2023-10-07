Level 2 evacuations underway due to wildfire in Coulee City

Grant County Sheriffs have downgraded evacuations to Level 2 for the area near Road 36 and Road I.8 NE near Coulee City.

COULEE CITY, Wash. — Level 2 evacuations are underway in Coulee City after a wildfire started in the area of Road 36 and Road I.8 NE. Initially Level 3 evacuations were taking place, but firefighters got a handle on the fire in the first 30 minutes after it sparked.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, they are maintaining Level 2 evacuations due to a storm front that is coming in from the west. Sheriffs say the fire is being battled by multiple different agencies including: Coulee City Fire Department, Grant County Fire District 6, Lincoln County Fire District 8, Grant County Fire District 12 and Grant County Fire District 7.

Authorities say Level 3 evacuations are the most urgent that can be issued. Fire authorities use them when there is an immediate threat to your safety and you need to leave NOW. Remember to bring your pets with you when you leave your home as you will not be allowed to return until conditions are safe.

Level 2 evacuations mean get set to leave at moments notice. Dangerous conditions still threaten your location and the incident may be limiting the emergency services ability to protect the area. If you or anyone with you needs extra time to leave, you are strongly advised to leave now.

