Welcome summer! Here's what's reopen around Spokane

Summer is finally here with public pools and splash pads seeing a return. Here's a look at what's now reopen in time for the warm weather.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the first day of summer with COVID-19 restrictions easing there has been a reopening of public areas around Spokane.

If you're looking for a place to cool off this summer nine of the city's splash pads are open. Spokane Parks and Recreation expects all 19 locations to be open by the end of June for the public to enjoy.

Public pools are planning to reopen this summer but will require a reservation in advance. Crews have started working to prepare the pools, like the Comstock Park Pool, for opening this summer, including power washing and repairing damage caused by this year's windstorms.

There will be some changes at pools this year to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing between people from different households and mask requirements while inside will be enforced. Reservations can be made on the City's Parks and Recreations website.

Outdoor movies will be taking place at Liberty Lake Pavilion Park starting in July. The summer movie festival will feature popular films such as Toy Story 4, Raya and The Last Dragon and Avengers: Endgame. Liberty Lake will also be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show.

The park had been unable to host an event like this until Washington moved into phase 4 of reopening. Now that the state will fully reopen by June 30 summer activities can resume.

There will be multiple drive-in Fourth of July firework displays around Spokane this year.

Here are the locations:

Joel E. Ferris High School - 3020 E. 37th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223

Avista Stadium - 602 N Havana St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Merkel Sports Complex - 5701 N. Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205

Plantes Ferry Sports Complex - 12320 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane, WA 99216

The parking lot for the shows will open at 8:30 p.m. and the display will begin at 10 p.m. Cars will also be able to tune into 93.7 FM The Mountain for patriotic music during the shows.

Restaurants and businesses will also be allowed to increase capacity after the reopen. A full reopen of the state is still on course but it's important to remember that just because the state will be fully reopen some indoor mask guides won't disappear.