Outdoor movies are returning to Liberty Lake this summer

From Harry Potter to the Avengers, here's a full list of all the movies playing at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning in July, Liberty Lake will be hosting a summer movie festival in Pavillion Park.

The movie showings begin on July 3 with The Croods: News Age. There will also be a firework show on the Fourth of July. The movies will be shown through September.

Some more highlights include showings of Toy Story 4 on July 30, Avengers: Endgame on Aug. 14, Raya and The Last Dragon on Aug. 21.

You can find a full list of movies and dates online.

The park said it wouldn't be able to host any events until Washington state entered into Phase 4 of reopening. The state's plan to fully reopen with no COVID-19 restrictions by June 30 means the park can resume its summer activities.