Outdoor movies are returning to Liberty Lake this summer

From Harry Potter to the Avengers, here's a full list of all the movies playing at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake this summer.
Credit: Liberty Lakes Summer Festival for 2021

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning in July, Liberty Lake will be hosting a summer movie festival in Pavillion Park. 

The movie showings begin on July 3 with The Croods: News Age. There will also be a firework show on the Fourth of July. The movies will be shown through September. 

Some more highlights include showings of Toy Story 4 on July 30, Avengers: Endgame on Aug. 14, Raya and The Last Dragon on Aug. 21.  

You can find a full list of movies and dates online.

The park said it wouldn't be able to host any events until Washington state entered into Phase 4 of reopening. The state's plan to fully reopen with no COVID-19 restrictions by June 30 means the park can resume its summer activities.

The park reminds people to bring their park etiquette, which includes picking up any trash you bring in when you leave.  

Credit: Liberty Lake

    

