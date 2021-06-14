Spokane River access at Post Falls to open Tuesday

The river will be open to recreational use starting this week. Avista expects access to the area through Labor Day.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Avista is advising Spokane River users that river recreation will be permitted in the area between the Spokane Street Bridge and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam beginning Tuesday, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

River flows have dropped sufficiently to allow summer operations at the hydroelectric facility.

The city of Post Falls boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park are opening to the public Tuesday as well.

Avista expects summer operation at the dam to continue through Labor Day, as long as weather conditions allow. Please remember water levels and conditions around the dam are subject to change at any time, and river users should exercise caution whenever using the waterways.

In an emergency, if spillway gates need to be opened, the boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park may be temporarily closed, as well as the area of the river downstream of Spokane Street Bridge. If this occurs, boaters in the area will be notified, and temporary closure signs will be posted. This specific “ordinance area” is addressed in the Post Falls Boater/Swimmer Ordinances; city of Post Falls Ordinance 875 sec 8.44.010 and Section II-D of Kootenai County Resolution 2006-68.

Customers can access waterflow information at myavista.com/waterflow or if you prefer the information is available on our 24-hour telephone information line. Where recorded information is provided to advise shoreline property owners, commercial and recreational users of changes in the lake elevations and river flows that may affect plans for water use on Lake Spokane, the Spokane River and Lake Coeur d’Alene. In Washington call 509-495-8043 and in Idaho call 208-769-1357.