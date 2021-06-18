Reservation system in place at Spokane County public pools this summer

The pools open for public swimming on Monday, June 28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The public pools in Spokane County will operate on a reservation system this summer.

According to a press release from Spokane County, the system will help reduce congestion throughout the entire season within the aquatic facilities. They added that the system will also provide safety for swimmers under 12 years old who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the first few days the pools are open to the public, there will be 150 guests allowed per session. Public sessions will take place seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting on Friday, July 2 there will be 300 guests allowed at the pools at a time. There will be a limited number of walk-up entries available, so reservations are strongly encouraged.

Reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance can be scheduled at the county's website.

There have also been upgrades and additions made to many of the aquatic parks in the county.

The updates at Bidwell Park includes two baseball/softball fields with room for soccer, four sand volleyball courts with lights, two pickleball courts, a full-size basketball court, two picnic shelters, traditional playground, nature playground, paved walking trails, 150 new trees, two new park restroom buildings, and more.

There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place at Bidwell Park on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

At the Northside Family Aquatic Facility, there is a new heated splash pad, increased deck space, new shade umbrellas, and two waterslides.