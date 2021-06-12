More splash pads reopen around Spokane this weekend

Splash pads around the city make their return this summer after updated CDC guidelines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three more of Spokane's splash pads are reopening this weekend as the city prepares for summer. Chief Garry, Coeur d’Alene, and Manito Park's pads are all now open to the public.

They join five other locations that have already reopened. Earlier this month, new CDC guidelines allowed the city to operate splash pads without a staff monitor on-site. Now with the updated guidance, the pads have been steadily reopening.

Half of the city's splash pads are now open. As staff from Spokane Parks and Recreation work to open the irrigation lines and secure permits, they aim to reopen all locations by the end of June.