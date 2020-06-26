Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks from your car in Spokane County

Wondering how to celebrate Fourth of July safely in the Spokane area? Stop by one of four locations for a drive-in fireworks display.

Editor's note: Above video was published in July 2019

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Summer festivities will certainly look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Fourth of July fireworks displays.

While Coeur d'Alene has canceled its display, four events at locations throughout Spokane County will give families to opportunity to watch a show from the safety of their cars.

Parking will begin for the drive-in fireworks shows at 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

The events are presented by Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Spokane Indians, Spokane County and Spokane Public Schools.

Here are the locations:

Joel E. Ferris High School - 3020 E. 37th Ave,. Spokane, WA 99223

Avista Stadium - 602 N Havana St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Merkel Sports Complex - 5701 N. Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205

Plantes Ferry Sports Complex - 12320 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane, WA 99216

Riverfront Park will not hold a fireworks display this year.

Anyone who attends the drive-in events must stay in their vehicle the entire time, unless they are using the restroom. Porta Potties will be available in each parking lot.