Spokane Health Advisory Committee members resign over Amelia Clark's leadership

"We will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public's health," the resignation letter reads.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on the Washington state board of health approving an investigation into the firing of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Several members of the SRHD Health Advisory Committee have resigned over Administrative Officer Amelia Clark's actions, according to a letter to Clark.

Clark fired Spokane County's Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz over "performance issues" in October. The Washington State Board of Health approved a preliminary investigation into the firing.

Dr. Patricia Butterfield from WSU, Dr. Micheal Dunn with ESD 101, Dr. Cynthia Fitzgerald with Providence Healthcare, Dr. Brian G Henning from Gonzaga, Rev. Genavieve Heywood of Faith Leaders, Community Organizer Petra Hoy and Dr. William Lockwood with Urgent Care all resigned from the advisory committee.

"We will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public's health," the letter reads.

The letter accuses Administrative Officer Amelia Clark of the following:

Undermined the effectiveness of SRHD by demonstrating divisive, unavailable, and incompetent leadership,

Subverted the public’s health through your unwarranted termination of Dr. Bob Lutz. Dr. Lutz is a knowledgeable public health physician who was responding effectively to the COVID19 epidemic. His unnecessary termination has resulted in disruptions to public health services and a diminishment of trust within our community, and

Undervalued the voice of underserved groups in Spokane and undermined our public health inclusivity efforts with Dr. Lutz. Dr. Lutz had been working with our committee to listen and co-create better health opportunities for underserved and underrepresented persons, and

Failed to implement an evidence-based response to the pandemic, thus contributing to increases in morbidity, mortality, and unnecessary suffering in our region.