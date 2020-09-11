Complaints from Spokane Health District employees to be reviewed by the Washington State Board of Health

The board will be discussing the situation regarding Dr. Lutz in their Monday afternoon meeting

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new era of navigating through the pandemic will be ushered in now that the Spokane Regional Health District has officially moved on from Dr. Bob Lutz.

How that’ll be handled is yet to be determined, but it’s something that’s on the mind of thousands of people in Spokane.

There's been one singular voice that's been involved in all decisions regarding the coronavirus.

That voice is now gone and opinions are split throughout the region on whether the dismissal of Lutz was justified.

Along with dozens of protesters that have already voiced their concerns, a letter has been sent to the Washington State Board of Health asking that the matter be reviewed.

“We realize bringing Dr. Lutz back at this point is unlikely even if he wanted to,” said the message drafted by Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund.

“At minimum, the administrator, Amelia Clark, should be removed, the board restrained and sanctioned for their actions and a strong, qualified interim health officer installed,” it went on

Copied onto the letter is Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson. This Monday the state's board of health will review complaints in their meeting.

For others, the news of Lutz firing is a chance at progression.

Several protests were held earlier in the year by the group Reopen Spokane. They have more than seven thousand followers on Facebook.

“We agree with the decision to release Dr. Lutz,” said a page administrator. “We look forward to seeing local elected officials bring balance to the needs of our community.”

It’s unknown whether the departure of Lutz will mean ease in protocol restrictions.