'They don't care about us': SRHD employee speaks out against Spokane BOH

Spokane Health union and over 170 others have filed or cosigned a complaint against Administrator Amelia Clark.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — A Spokane Regional Health District employee speaks out for the first time ahead of a Washington State Board of Health meeting. The Board will discuss complaints made against SRHD's Administrator Amelia Clark.

Clark initially fired Dr. Bob Lutz last Thursday citing "performance issues."

Only union representatives would speak out against The Board of Health's decision to fire Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, until now. Nick CastroLang came forward, despite fearing retaliation from the organization.

"The way he was removed was definitely a blow to just our energy and ability to keep working going forward," Castrolang, an Opioid Treatment Program employee said. "It was just kind of another blow to our psyches. We've already had to deal with this pandemic."

First they submitted a public comment. Then a vote of no confidence. Now - a formal complaint to the State Board of Health.

"Dr. Lutz was like the Anthony Fauci of Spokane County," he added. "And I think you would see the same thing nationally if Dr. Fauci was removed, too, so it's just a sad day."

Still without sufficient answers, CastroLang is a part of the union that submitted more than 120 votes of no confidence for Clark.

"That was definitely a little disheartening, especially to hear that they were taking the workers into consideration and using us as an excuse, but then not really actually taking us into consideration," he said. "They don't care about us."

The Board did not even reference the vote at their special meeting.

Feeling like pawns, Castrolang and his union joined over 170 other individuals who filed or cosigned on at least four different complaints against Clark's leadership and judgement to the State Board of Health.

The union complaint, which is the fifth, is not listed on the agenda due to a technical glitch, urges the board to "choose science over politics and investigate Amelia Clark and the Board of Health."

They are hoping for changes in board structure so a controversy like this does not happen again.

"I think there needs to be some changes to how the board is run," Castrolang added. "It seems like there's too many political types and not enough science types on the on the board."