Live blog: Spokane health board will hold meeting after Dr. Lutz's firing

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Health is meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz as health officer.

KREM will provide live updates throughout the meeting and a livestream on YouTube. The latest developments in this story are below.

The board's special meeting will include remarks from Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark and Lutz. The board will then question Clark and/or Lutz before a potential executive session that would include discussing the complaint or charge against a public employee; reviewing a public employee's performance; and legal advice regarding litigation or potential litigation.

Several action items are also listed on the agenda, including potential board approval of Lutz's termination and appointment of an acting health officer.

1:50 p.m.: Protesters have gathered outside the Spokane Regional Health District building ahead of the board's meeting. One demonstrator held a sign with the message, “Amelia quit trying to kill us! Fire Amelia! We trust Dr. Lutz.” She said into a bullhorn, “Don’t play games with our lives.”