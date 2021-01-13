Woman killed, another injured in Spokane area during windstorm; trees fall into homes

A woman died on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on her car on Spokane's South Hill. Another woman was trapped and injured when a tree fell on her home.

SPOKANE, Wash — At least one person is dead and residents throughout the Inland Northwest are reporting significant damage on Wednesday amid a dangerous windstorm.

A 71-mph gust recorded at the Spokane International Airport on Wednesday morning makes the 2021 windstorm as strong as the historic storm in 2015 that led Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency. The storm killed two people and left 200,000 people without power for days.

A woman died on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on her car at 27th Avenue and Post Street, Spokane police said.

Officer John O'Brien said people should stay off the roads and be aware of downed trees and powerlines if they do have to go out. Spokane police also reminded people to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic control lights are out.

Fire department personnel rescued another woman from her home on 63rd Avenue after she was trapped by a fallen tree at about 6:15 a.m. Spokane County Fire District 8 said in a tweet that she had chest injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane City Fire responded to a woman trapped when a tree fell on a house on 63rd ave. Patient had chest injuries and was extricated and transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/ICLtuCn4jw — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) January 13, 2021

Downed trees block roads, fall into homes and cars in Spokane County

Tens of thousands of people in the Spokane area and North Idaho are without power on Wednesday amid the storm.

Downed trees are also blocking numerous roads on Spokane's South Hill, including portions of Thurston Avenue and Perry Street.

Roads are also blocked near Manito Park and a tree fell through a home at 24th Avenue and Manito Boulevard. Trees have also fallen into cars in the area of 16th and Grand Avenues, blocking the roadway.

A handful of trees have been uprooted in Coeur d'Alene Park, which is located in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood.

Several trees are uprooted at Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s addition. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/KoeHCnK31M — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) January 13, 2021

A tree also fell into a home at 5th and I Streets in Cheney, according to KREM 2 photojournalist Jeff Bollinger. Two trees also fell in front of Showalter Hall at Eastern Washington University, Bollinger said.

Tree snapped off into house 5th and I street in Cheney pic.twitter.com/3UG6TCIdZG — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) January 13, 2021

This tree just fell at EWU Showalter hall pic.twitter.com/VjxTO3VGIv — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) January 13, 2021

Damage reported in North Idaho

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking people to only call 911 for emergencies as its dispatch center has been "overrun" with reports of downed trees and other weather-related events.

Those who need to report downed trees and other weather events can call the non-emergency number at 208-446-1300.

The dispatch center has already entered more than 400 calls as a result of the windstorm, most of which are for traffic hazards, downed trees and power issues, the sheriff's office said.