Avista says power restoration could take up to a day ahead of forecasted high winds

Spokane and North Idaho could see gusts between 45 and 55 mph Wednesday. The Inland Northwest is preparing for tree damage and power outages.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is asking customers to prepare for outages that may last up to a day ahead of forecasted high winds in the Inland Northwest.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Spokane and North Idaho could see wind gusts anywhere between 45 and 55 miles an hour.

Gust around 55 mph are strong enough to cause major tree damage, which increases the chances of power outages.

Avista has fueled and stocked their fleet vehicles, and warehouse supplies are already in place in Spokane and outer offices, according to a release from the company. Assessment teams and tree crews will be standing by along with wire guard teams to help ensure public safety near downed power lines.

With sustained winds expected, estimated restoration times aren't likely to be available until the storm is over and Avista is able to complete assessments of the damage. That process could take up to 24 hours or more, depending on the extent of the damages, according to the company.

Avista customers can check current outages on the outage map. Once assessments are completed, customers will be able to see estimated restoration times there.

Customers who experience power outages are encouraged to report them online through Avista's website or by phone at (800) 227-9187.

Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage: