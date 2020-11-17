A look back at Spokane's worst windstorm, five years later

Five years ago, a historic windstorm killed two people and left nearly two hundred thousand without power.

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts throughout the area as high as 77 miles an hour. The event caused Governor Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency.

Spokane artist Lea Anne Scott was killed outside her home during the storm. She was hit in the head by a tree, according to Spokane Fire officials. She was 54 years old. Another woman, Carolyn Wilford, died when her car was struck by a falling tree in Cheney. She was 70 years old.

Avista called the event "the largest crisis Avista had experienced in the company's 126-year history," saying "indeed the entire region has been significantly impacted." At the time, the power company asked customers to be prepared for outages lasting up to five days.

In the end, restoring power to all 200,000 customers took ten days. Utility companies from Nevada, Montana, Oregon and California sent crews to help. Crews worked through Thanksgiving night and finished restoring power to all customers the day after, on Nov. 27.

Avista said the 2015 windstorm better prepared the company for storms that came after it, implementing grid modernization, and moving poles and wires from problem locations.

The storm caused a city-wide gas shortage as many stations and terminals lost power, and people stocked up on fuel to power generators.