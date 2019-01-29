SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of Ferris High School students walked out of class on Tuesday to protest what they say was unfair treatment of a student during a fight at the Spokane high school last week.

About 30 students walked out of school Tuesday afternoon for "justice for a fellow student," according to KREM 2 reporter Shayna Waltower, who was at the scene.

Students were holding signs with sayings such as "Black Lives Matter" and images of a student pinned to the ground by an apparent school resource officer.

The fight in question took place on Jan. 24. A school district spokesman said three staff members attempted to intervene in a fight that broke out at the school.

The staff members were injured, the spokesman said. Two students were arrested for assault and another was arrested for malicious mischief and obstruction.

