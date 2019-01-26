SPOKANE, Wash. — A fight at Ferris High School Thursday ended with three injured staff members and three students being arrested. KREM 2 took a look at the numbers to see how often fights happen at Spokane's public high schools.

Thursday afternoon police were called to Ferris High School after a fight broke out. Before the incident Thursday, there were six fight-related arrests in the 2018-2019 school year, according to school district data.

Ferris High School has seen a decline in fights in the last few years. In the 2015-2016 school year there 38 documented fights. The next year that number was reduced by more than half to 15 and the year after that there were 19 altercations.

Spokane Public School fight data from 2015-January 2019.

Each year, the number of altercations vary from campus to campus by the looks of the data.

During the 2016-2017 school year Rogers High School had 44 reported fights. The year before and after, that number was about half that.

District wide there are about a dozen fights a month.

Spokane Public Schools fight data per month from 2015-Jan. 2019.

The school district says staff members are trained in de-escalation and many times they are able to stop a fight before it gets physical.