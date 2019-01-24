SPOKANE, Wash. — A fight at Ferris High School shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday led to three staff members being injured and three students being arrested.

Three staff members to attempted to intervene in the fight were injured and referred for medical evaluation, according to Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington.

Spokane Police arrested three students, two of which for assault and one for malicious mischief and obstruction, Coddington said.

Ferris went into lockdown due to the fight. The school remained in lockdown as students were interviewed, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to Coddington. No weapons were involved.

