3 things to know Monday

Washington enters Phase 3, Zags play on KREM2, Expanded vaccine eligibility in Idaho.

Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that all of Washington state will move into Phase 3 of the "Healthy Washington" plan on March 22, with significant changes in store for sporting events, restaurants and other businesses.

This comes after leaders throughout the state, including some in Eastern Washington, pushed Inslee to outline what the next phases of reopening might look like and what would be required to get there. The East region of Washington, including Spokane County, moved into Phase 2 of reopening on Valentine's Day. Read more

Gonzaga will take on eighth-seeded Oklahoma on Monday at 11:40 a.m. PT on KREM 2.

The game will be called by Carter Blackburn, Deb Antonelli, and Lauren Shehadi and will take place at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Gonzaga routed their first round opponent on Saturday, defeating Norfolk State 98-55. Corey Kispert led all scorers with 23 points and Anton Watson went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field for 17 points. Read more

Washington and Idaho are moving forward in their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans, with essential workers next in line.

Both states have also updated their vaccine timelines, providing clarity for people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and some others who were waiting for information about their eligibility. Teachers are among those who are already eligible to receive the vaccine in both Washington and Idaho.