3 things to know this Friday about Phase 2 reopening in Spokane

Gov. Inslee changes Phase 2 date to Valentine's Day; breaking down what's allowed and open during Phase 2; and what we know about Phases 3 and 4.

Hours after his announcement that the East region and others in Washington state would move into Phase 2 on Monday, Feb. 15, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would allow the reopening one day earlier for Valentine's Day celebrations. The East region, which includes Spokane and eight other counties, is moving ahead after seeing a decrease in in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over two weeks per 100,000 people, along with a decrease in coronavirus patients receiving ICU care. Read more.

The move into Phase 2 allows a handful of businesses in Eastern Washington to reopen at limited capacity, including restaurants for indoor dining and fitness centers. Wedding receptions are also allowed in Phase 2, with some restrictions in place. Requirements for indoor and outdoor entertainment venues will also change, along with those for social gatherings. Read more.