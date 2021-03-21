Tip time announced for Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma

Tune into KREM on Monday for the game!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will take on eighth seeded Oklahoma on Monday at 11:40 am PT on KREM 2.

The game will be called by Carter Blackburn, Deb Antonelli, and Lauren Shehadi and will take place at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Gonzaga routed their first round opponent on Saturday, defeating Norfolk State 98-55. Corey Kispert led all scorers with 23 points and Anton Watson went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field for 17 points.

Oklahoma played a much closer game on Saturday, beating Missouri 72-68.