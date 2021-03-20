A little bit of light into it’: The Slipper Still Fits is tweeting Gonzaga fans through an intense tournament

The sports blog has more than 8,000 followers on Twitter and reaches fans across the country.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The best part about March madness is that literally, no one knows what’s going to happen.

You can throw out the analytics, throw out the brackets, and throw out the regular season records because once the ball tips off, it’s anybody’s game.

The unknown factor creates a thrilling month that draws in much of the nation's undivided attention.

Gonzaga University will start their next chapter of trying to make history this weekend. The players will be taking the court and fans will try to go just as hard on social media while repping their squad.

“I’m terrified for the tournament though honestly,” said Peter Woodburn, manager of The Slipper Still Fits, a sports blog dedicated to all things Zags basketball.

More than 8,300 hundred people follow the account on Twitter.

Woodburn is a 2005 graduate from the university. He’s run the site’s account over the last six years.

“I think it’s the greatest sports spectacle in America,” Woodburn explained while describing what March Madness meant to him.

Gonzaga’s no stranger to post-season play.

Unfortunately, none of their tournament runs have resulted in a championship but this could be the year that changes.

For starters - they’re the only school that hasn’t lost a game this entire season so expectations are high.

“I think sometimes the fan bases almost take themselves a little bit too seriously so I like to try and bring a little bit of light into it,” Woodburn said.

Followers of the page frequently get light-hearted jokes and memes to balance out intense games that come down to the wire.

The goal is to amplify the fan experience by connecting with a larger community.

“In this kind of pandemic where we’re all stuck in our own homes. It’s also a really nice way to almost feel like you’re at a bar watching it with people.”

Gonzaga basketball is a lifestyle for dedicated fans.

Come 6:20 pm on Saturday - The Slipper Still Fits will be locked into the Zags for what could be a magical run in the tourney.