Dr. Bob Lutz hired as part of Washington Department of Health's COVID-19 team

The move comes a little more than a month after Lutz was controversially fired by the Spokane Regional Health District Board.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has hired former Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz as a member of the departments COVID Response Team

According to the WDOH, Lutz accepted an employment offer earlier in the week.

"Dr. Lutz's experience as a local health officer and his clinical expertise will bring great value to our state's response efforts," the WDOH said in its statement.