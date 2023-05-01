Timeline | Here's what police believe happened on the night of the Moscow murders

According to court documents, investigators believe 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger murdered four U of I students between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13.

MOSCOW, Idaho — In a newly unsealed affidavit, investigators shared a timeline of what they believe happened on the night of the University of Idaho student murders.

Since Nov. 13, the night of the murders, police have worked to establish a timeline of the events that occurred on the night of the murders. With the release of the affidavit, investigators are sharing what they believe happened on the night of the murders.

Here is a timeline of what happened on the night and morning of the University of Idaho murders:

November 12, 2022

9:00 p.m.- Ethan and Xana are seen at the Sigma Chi House

Hours before the murders, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus. One of the victims' surviving roommates told police the two were seen at the house from approximately 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

10:00 p.m.- Maddie and Kaylee spotted at local bar

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at the Corner Club, a local bar in Moscow, hours before the murders. The two can be seen on video footage provided by the bar between 10 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

November 13, 2022

1:30 a.m.- Maddie and Kaylee seen near food truck

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Kaylee and Maddie were seen on video at a local food vendor called the Grub Truck. The food truck live streams video from inside and outside the truck on Twitch, a streaming platform. In the video, Kaylee and Maddie can be seen ordering food and talking to other people in the area.

1:56 a.m.- Maddie and Kaylee get a ride home

Police spoke with a "private party" who gave Maddie and Kaylee a ride home from downtown Moscow on Nov. 13. The two girls were dropped off at a rental house on King Road, where Maddie, Kaylee and Xana lived with two other roommates.

2:00 a.m.- All residents of King Road house home

All of the girls who lived at the King Road residence, including the two surviving roommates, were home by 2 a.m. on Nov. 13. One of the surviving roommates told police everyone was "at home by 2 a.m. and asleep or at least in their rooms by approximately 4 a.m."

2:44 a.m.- White Hyundai Elantra seen leaving WSU campus

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the Washington State University campus on Nov. 13. In the video, a white Hyundai Elantra is seen driving north on southeast Nevada Street in Pullman at 2:44 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Elantra was seen driving southeast on Nevada Street towards SR 270.

SR 270 connects Pullman to Moscow.

3:29 a.m. to 4:20 a.m.- White car seen driving around King Road neighborhood

Between 3:29 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., security footage shows "multiple sightings" of a "white sedan" driving around the King Road neighborhood.

During that time period, the white car passed by the King Road house three times before leaving the area via Walenta Drive.

At 4:04 a.m., the car is seen entering the neighborhood again. Security footage shows the car driving eastbound on King Road, stopping and turning around on Queen Road before driving back to King Road. When the car was in front of the King Road house, it can be seen unsuccessfully trying to park or turn around in the road. The car then drove to the Queen and King roads intersection before doing a three-point turn and driving down Queen Road again.

At 4:20 a.m., the car is seen leaving the King Road neighborhood "at a high rate of speed." The car can then be seen driving southbound on Walenta Drive.

Investigators believe the car left the King Road neighborhood at Conestoga Drive and Palouse River Drive, the road that leads to Pullman.

4:00 a.m.- Xana receives a DoorDash order

According to police, Xana was awake at approximately 4 a.m. and received a DoorDash order around that time. Police believe she was awake because her cell phone records show she was using TikTok at approximately 4:12 a.m.

Police identified the DoorDash driver who reported this information.

4:00 a.m. to 4:25 a.m.- Surviving roommate wakes up, sees suspect

One of the two surviving roommates told police she went to sleep in her second-floor bedroom but was woken up at approximately 4 a.m. She said she woke up to "what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog" in one of the third-floor bedrooms.

A short time later, the roommate told police she heard who she believed to be Kaylee say, "there's someone here."

The roommate said she looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything. She opened her door for a second time when she heard what she believed to be crying coming from Xana's room. She then heard a man's voice say, "It's okay, I'm going to help you."

The roommate told police she opened her door for a third time after she heard crying and saw "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her." She described the person as a 5'10" man with an athletic build and bushy eyebrows.

The man walked past the roommate as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." She then saw the man walk towards the back sliding glass door of the house, at which point she locked herself in her room.

Investigators believe the suspect left the house after this. They also believe the murders took place during this time period.

4:17 a.m.- Security camera picks up dog barking, whimpering

A security camera at a nearby house picked up "distorted audio" of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a "loud thud." The camera also picked up the sound of a dog barking numerous times starting at 4:17 a.m.

Investigators discovered the security camera was less than 50 feet from the west wall of Xana's bedroom.

5:25 a.m.- White Elantra spotted on 5 security cameras in Pullman

At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 13, a "white sedan" consistent with the description of the suspect car was seen on five different cameras in Pullman and on the WSU camps.

The white sedan was seen traveling northbound on Johnson Road, which leads directly back to West Palouse River Drive in Moscow. The car was then seen turning north on Bishop Boulevard and northwest on SR 270.

At approximately 5:27 am., the car was seen on cameras traveling northbound on Stadium Way at Nevada Street, Stadium Way at Grimes Way, Stadium Drive at Wilson Road, and Stadium Way at Cougar Way.

9:00 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.- Cell phone records show suspect back near King Road house

Investigators received records for Kohberger's cell phone on Dec. 23, 2022. While looking through these records, investigators found the cell phone number they believe to be Kohberger's leaving the area of his apartment and traveling to Moscow.

Specifically, the phone "utilized cellular resources that would provide coverage to the King Road Residence between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 am." The phone also "utilized cellular resources that are consistent with the phone traveling back to the area of the Kohberger Residence and arriving to the area at approximately 9:32 a.m."

11:58 a.m.- Initial 911 call is made

On the morning of Nov. 13, the surviving roommates asked some of their friends to come to the house because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up.

At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call was made from one of the surviving roommates' cellphones seeking help for an unconscious person. Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before Moscow Police arrived at the location.

12 p.m.- Officers respond to King Road house

The first officers arrived at the house sometime after noon on Nov. 13. Less than 30 minutes later, more officers arrived, entered the house and found the victims' bodies.

Xana and Ethan were found on the second floor of the house, and Kaylee and Maddie were found on the third floor.

