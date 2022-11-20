Latest Info | Moscow PD: Other friends were at the home where officers responded to U of I murders

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said other friends of the victims were at the home where officers responded but did not elaborate on how many were there.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A week after the murders of four University of Idaho students, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) held another press conference to update the public on their investigation.

During the press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry revealed that other friends of the victims were at the home where officers responded. He did not share how many friends or elaborate on their possible involvement.

On Nov. 13, officers with MPD were called to a home on King Road in Moscow for a welfare check. Once on the scene, officers found the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin, dead inside the residence.

Each victim died of stab wounds. One week later, the murder weapon has not been recovered and no suspect is in custody.

What Moscow Police know one week later:

On the evening of Nov. 12, Kaylee and Maddie went to a local bar and a food truck before being driven home by a third party. The two girls arrived home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

On the evening of Nov. 12, Ethan and Xana were at a party at the Sigma Chi house. The two returned to the residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

On the evening of Nov. 12, the two surviving roommates were out of the house. They returned at approximately 1 a.m. on Nov. 13 and did not wake up until later that day.

Victims were found on the second and third floors of the house. Investigators believe they were killed in their sleep and stabbed multiple times.

Police have identified two areas of interest: West of Highway 95 and South of Taylor Avenue to Palouse River Drive.

Detectives seized the contents of 3 dumpsters near King Road but did not find anything of note. They also canvassed the area near King Road to look for evidence.

Police do not believe the two surviving roommates, the man Maddie and Kaylee spoke to at the food truck, the person that drove Maddie and Kaylee home or the person who made the initial 911 call were involved in the murder.

The initial 911 call was made from one of the two surviving roommates' cell phones. Fry did not say who made the 911 call but did say investigators don't believe the caller is the killer.

What Moscow Police do not know one week later

How many of the victims' friends were at the home when the 911 call was made.

Who committed the murders

The location of the murder weapon

How the two surviving roommates did not wake up during the attack

Fry said investigators have received 646 tips and have conducted 90 interviews. There is currently no suspect in custody but Fry said investigators are continuing to look for any and all evidence.

"We're looking everywhere that evidence would lead us," Fry said. "I can assure you we will continue to do everything we can to solve this."

