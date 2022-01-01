Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Inland NorthBest
Politics
Investigative
Nation World
Sports
Money
Entertainment
Health
KREM Cares
Contests
Latest News Stories
Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police
Woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan case
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather Cameras
Ski Reports
Latest Weather Stories
More patchy fog; flurries likely Thursday morning
Snow flurries possible tomorrow in Spokane, Inland Northwest
Near Me
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Spokane, WA »
31°
Spokane, WA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Boomtown
Pro Football Pick'Em Contest
Tom's Turkey Drive
KREM Cares
Let’s Talk
Inland Life
Investigations
Inland Northbest
Coronavirus
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
University of Idaho Students Killed
Moscow Police: Press conference to be held Wednesday about the 4 students killed near U of I campus
University of Idaho Students Killed
Latest Info - University of Idaho students killed
Keep up with the latest updates on the tragic death of four University of Idaho students killed.
University of Idaho Students Killed
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
Moscow Police said they have shared all the information they can without compromising the investigation, while once again stating there is no ongoing threat.
University of Idaho Students Killed
University of Idaho Students killed: Police say they've shared all the can | Wednesday Update
Moscow Police said there is no threat to the community as they continue to investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
A candlelight vigil will be held at Independence Point on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students who were killed.
University of Idaho Students Killed
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho students killed
KREM 2 spoke with the victims' family members who shared insight into who they were and how they impacted those around them.
University of Idaho Students Killed
What we know about the University of Idaho students found dead in suspected homicide
The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday near the university campus.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Police believe knife was used in killing of 4 University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody
Moscow Police said although they haven't found a weapon, they believe an edged weapon like a knife was used. Police said the attack was isolated and targeted.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Skagit County man killed near University of Idaho remembered as a shining light
Stacy and Jim Chapin say their son Ethan was someone who had a love for life and a love for others. He had just turned twenty years old.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed
Admission to Wednesday's men's basketball game, and Thursday's women's volleyball game, will be free and open to the public.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Police believe knife was used in killing of 4 University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody
Moscow Police said although they haven't found a weapon, they believe an edged weapon like a knife was used. Police said the attack was isolated and targeted.
University of Idaho Students Killed
'A very sad scene' | Latah County Coroner says all 4 U of I students are homicide victims
Cathy Mabbutt says the victims did not die from a murder-suicide and does not think toxicology reports will be relevant in the cause and manner of death.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Latest Info - University of Idaho students killed
Keep up with the latest updates on the tragic death of four University of Idaho students killed.
University of Idaho Students Killed
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
Moscow Police said they have shared all the information they can without compromising the investigation, while once again stating there is no ongoing threat.
University of Idaho Students Killed
University of Idaho Students killed: Police say they've shared all the can | Wednesday Update
Moscow Police said there is no threat to the community as they continue to investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
A candlelight vigil will be held at Independence Point on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students who were killed.
University of Idaho Students Killed
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho students killed
KREM 2 spoke with the victims' family members who shared insight into who they were and how they impacted those around them.
University of Idaho Students Killed
What we know about the University of Idaho students found dead in suspected homicide
The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday near the university campus.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Police believe knife was used in killing of 4 University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody
Moscow Police said although they haven't found a weapon, they believe an edged weapon like a knife was used. Police said the attack was isolated and targeted.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Skagit County man killed near University of Idaho remembered as a shining light
Stacy and Jim Chapin say their son Ethan was someone who had a love for life and a love for others. He had just turned twenty years old.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed
Admission to Wednesday's men's basketball game, and Thursday's women's volleyball game, will be free and open to the public.
University of Idaho Students Killed
Police believe knife was used in killing of 4 University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody
Moscow Police said although they haven't found a weapon, they believe an edged weapon like a knife was used. Police said the attack was isolated and targeted.
University of Idaho Students Killed
'A very sad scene' | Latah County Coroner says all 4 U of I students are homicide victims
Cathy Mabbutt says the victims did not die from a murder-suicide and does not think toxicology reports will be relevant in the cause and manner of death.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KREM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow